Hot air balloons at Hue Festival 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The tenth Hue Festival will take place from April 27 to May 2, 2018 with various performances featuring different cultures across the world, the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has announced.

The national- and international-scale event will highlight the quintessence of Vietnamese culture and art, especially Hue cultural heritages, said Nguyen Dung, Vice Chairman of the committee.

There will be a street carnival, an international cuisine festival and an art programme of France’ Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy hot air balloon performances, sport challenges and art exhibitions as well as kite-running and boat-racing festivals, among others.

The theme of the 10th festival will be “Cultural Heritages with Integration and Development - Hue: One destination, Five Heritages”, highlighting the locality’s five heritages recognised by UNESCO in the last 20 years. Its fifth heritage is Literature on Hue Royal Architecture, which was named as a documentary heritage by the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) in 2016.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre has launched many activities to promote the brand “Hue: One Destination, Five Heritages” with a view to making Hue an ideal destination for tourists, said Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the centre.

Particularly, Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater will be restored to hold four shows per day for tourists. - VNA