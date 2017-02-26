123-year-old house in Tay Ninh recognised architectural relic

A view of the house. (Source: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – A 123-year-old house in Tay Ninh city, the southern province of Tay Ninh, has been recognised as an artistic and architectural relic by the provincial People’s Committee.

Director of Tay Ninh province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Hong Thanh said the two-storey house was built in 1894 by district chief Nguyen Van Kien (1854-1914). Each storey is about 240 square metres wide.

The interior was built with valuable timber and was meticulously carved with traditional themes. After more than a century, the wooden structure remains fairly intact.

The house will be preserved by the Tay Ninh People’s Committee and descendants of district chief Nguyen Van Kien, in line with the cultural heritage law. -VNA