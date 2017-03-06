12th National Women’s Congress to open in Hanoi

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The opening of the 12th National Women’s Congress, themed “Solidarity – Renovation – Equality – Integration”, will be televised on March 7 morning at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.Attending the event will be 1,155 outstanding women representing walks of life, different ethnic groups, religions and regions nationwide.During the 2017-2022 tenure, the Vietnam Women’s Association (VWA) sets the goal of improving material and spiritual lives of women, building a strong and professional VWA and continuing emulation campaigns for the sake of gender equality and women’s advancement.The Congress is due to focus its discussion on relevant policy recommendations, improving the efficiency of social supervision and criticism, and operations of VWA’s chapters at the grassroots level.It will set the three key tasks of assisting women in building a happy family, start-ups, economic development, and environment protection; engaging them into building the Party and administration, social supervision and criticism; and stepping up people-to-people diplomacy.As part of the event, the “Proud of Vietnamese Women” programme and the 2016 Kovalevskaya award ceremony will be broadcast live on VTV1 on March 7 evening.A photo exhibition “Vietnamese women – hallmark of 30-year renovation” will take place at the National Convention Centre from March 6-9 while a spring book fair is slated for March 15-19 at the Vietnam Women’s Museum.A music show to welcome the Congress’s success will be held on March 9 evening at Au Co Theatre and four open-air venues in four districts in the capital city.-VNA