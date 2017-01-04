132 inmates escape in southern Philippines

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Gunmen with links to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) stormed a prison on the morning of January 4 in the southern Philippines to free 132 inmates.Peter Bungat, prison warden at the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city, said more than 100 gunmen opened fires at the jail guards, killing one and injuring another.He confirmed that 132 out of the 1,511 prisoners broke out of prison.A manhunt is underway to re-capture the escaped inmates, he noted.In August 2016, three inmates facing charges of illegal possession of explosives and illegal drugs also escaped from the same jail facility.In March 2007, a group of armed men attacked a jail in Amas to free 49 prisoners, including “high-profile” ones.-VNA