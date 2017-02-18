14.3-million-USD cattle-feed factory inaugurated in Nghe An

A photo of the inaugural ceremony. (Source: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – A cattle-feed factory with total investment of 325 billion VND (14.3 million USD) was inaugrated in central Nghe An province on February 18.



The Mavin Austfeed Nghe An factory has a capacity of producing 300,000 tonnes of domestic animal feed per year and generates jobs for 300 local workers.



It was built since September 2015 on an area of 3.6ha in Block B, at the Nam Cam Industrial Park of the Dong Nam Economic Zone



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Nguyen Xuan Duong, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that the factory will be a driving force for investment in the Dong Nam Economic Zone, contributing to the socio-economic development of Nghe An province.-VNA