150 businesses join industry-agro-trade fair in Binh Thuan

A pavilion at the trade fair (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 150 domestic businesses are displaying various products at over 300 pavilions of at an industry-agriculture-trade fair which opened in the central province of Binh Thuan on December 24.Most of the enterprises came from Dong Nai, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Tay Ninh and Khanh Hoa provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.Visitors to the fair can buy foods, processing foodstuffs, garments, jewelry, cosmetics, footwear, household utensils, electronic commodities, home decorations, and ornamental plants.A number of promotion programmes are launched to help customers buy products at the best prices.The trade fair, which will run until January 1 next year, offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to introduce new products and promote Vietnamese brand names.It also enables participants to seek trade partners and expand markets.Other activities include art exchanges and games./.