161 members selected to VWU’s central committee

The 12th National Women’s Congress approves the list of candidates for the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) (Photo: VNA)

– Delegates at the ongoing 12th National Women’s Congress elected 161 members of Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) for the 2017-2022 tenure during their second working day on March 8.Earlier the same day, the congress adopted a proposal that the VWU Central Committee will have 171 members.Therefore, the remaining 10 members of the committee will be elected later.The new Central Committee convened their first session in the afternoon the same day.Also on March 8, participants contributed ideas for the congress’s documents, including a draft political report and the union’s charter.Delegates continued to present their reports and recommendations on women’s affairs, women’s movements and the union’s operation.Many solutions were proposed to promote the role, potential and creativity of all-level women’s unions in national construction, defence and development.The congress is slated to conclude on March 9.-VNA