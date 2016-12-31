2016 set to be hottest year in Singapore

Illustrative photo (Photo: The New Paper)

Singapore (VNA) – 2016 is likely the hottest year on record for Singapore due to effects of the extreme weather phenomenon El Nino.



The average temperature for the year recorded at the Changi climate station is 28.4 Celcius degrees, up 0.1 from the current record of 28.3 Celcius degrees set in 1997, 1998 and 2015, according a report of the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on December 30.



According to MSS, temperatures soared in the first half of 2016 due to effects of El Nino associated with the global warming of the Earth.



The temperatures remained well above the average level for the rest of the year. The year also saw January, April and August hit new highest monthly records.



Scientists warned that 2016 had been on track to break the record for the hottest year ever on Earth. The main cause is the burning of fossil fuel, which increases pollution in atmosphere.-VNA



