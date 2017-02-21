2017 APEC Business Advisory Council holds first meeting in Thailand

Chair of the Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) APEC 2017 Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The first meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in 2017 opened in Bangkok, Thailand on February 21, with more than 150 delegates from member economies and ABAC taking part.



Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son of Vietnam delivered an opening speech in his role as Chair of the Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) APEC 2017, saying that the meeting affords him a chance to share Vietnam’s vision and expectations as the APEC hosting country in 2017.



A decade following the first hosting of APEC Year 2006, Vietnam is proud of hosting the forum again, he said, adding that the Vietnamese government commits to promoting action-oriented and transparent cabinet in service of the people and businesses, contributing to APEC’s common efforts of creating an open business environment for all.



In order to realise the APEC Year 2017 theme “Creating new driving force for a common future”, Vietnam has proposed four priorities for APEC cooperation, including business community’s recommendations sent to APEC leaders regarding quality growth, connectivity, structural reform, services and the global supply chain.



He also took the occasion to urge ABAC members and APEC business community to join APEC High-Level Week in the central city of Da Nang, ABAC Dialogue with Leaders and CEO Summit at the highest level, saying that their ideas and suggestions will help shape APEC policies for coming years.



Son expressed wish to partner with the business community, especially ABAC to shape APEC’s practical agenda.



This year, Vietnam wants to acquire more feedback, ideas and recommendations towards achieving the Bogor Goals and implementing strategies, comprehensive and action plans adopted by leaders to strengthen regional connectivity, expand linkages and promoting quality growth and structural reform, he said.



As APEC is preparing to enter the fourth decade, it is time to hold practical discussions on its common future and give vision to the Asia-Pacific partnership for sustainable and inclusive development in the 21st century, he said, hoping for the business community’s active participation in multilateral dialogues on APEC towards 2020 and subsequent years.



Established in 1989, APEC comprises 21 economies, namely Australia; Brunei; Canada; Chile; China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam.



Vietnam joined APEC in 1998, and hosted APEC in 2006.-VNA