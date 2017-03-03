230kg wartime bomb removed in Phu Yen

Sappers work to move the bomb to higher place. (Photo: VNA)

– Sappers in the central province of Phu Yen on March 3 safely detonated a bomb weighing 230 kg left over from wartime.The bomb, 160 cm in length, was detected by local fishermen along the Thi Nhi River’s bank in 2B village, Song Hinh commune, Song Hinh district.After receiving information on the whereabouts of the explosive device, a sapper unit under the Phu Yen military command had laid siege to an area of within 2-km radius around the site and deployed troops for round-the-clock safeguarding.Due to difficult terrain, the bomb could not be transported elsewhere so sappers had to detonate it in place.-VNA