Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 3,600 jobs were introduced at the Job Fair 2017 held on May 12 by Ho Chi Minh City International University under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City.The event drew nearly 5,000 students and 70 domestic and foreign enterprises like Prudential Vietnam, Eximbank, Unilever Vietnam, World Quant, Intel Vietnam, BOSCH Vietnam and Vietnam Airlines.According to Le Huynh Hoa, director of Eximbank’s human resource department, recruitment through the fair was fairly high, with 60-70 percent of those registering finding work.At the fair, students had the opportunity to learn about startup and small and medium enterprise management and meet with successful businessmen.-VNA