41 new firms listed on HNX and UPCoM in January

An investor watch stock price changes (Photo: VNA)

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange welcomed the listing of three new companies on the official exchange and 38 new enterprises on the unlisted public company market (UPCoM) in January.The three new firms to be listed are PC3 - Investment Joint Stock Company (PIC), Hiep Khanh Tea JSC (HKT) and Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading JSC (TMB).As of the end of January, the total number of stock codes listed on the HNX reached 379 codes, with total volume of 11.1 billion shares, corresponding to a total listed value of some 111.5 trillion VND (4.9 billion USD).On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, market trading liquidity remained lower than the previous month and average trading volume reached 25.44 million shares per session, equivalent to a transaction value of 264.9 billion VND per session, down 38.6 percent in volume and 36.9 percent in value month-on-month.Transaction volume of the 10 largest stocks by market capitalisation reached 105.79 million shares, accounting for 24.45 percent of total market transactions.The HNX Index gained 5.42 percent to end at 84.46 points in the final minutes of the trading session on January 25.In January, trading transactions by foreign investors decreased from the previous month, with a total of 23.94 million shares traded, equivalent to a transaction value of 369.6 trillion VND. Of the total transactrions, 17.33 million shares were purchased and 6.6 million shares were sold.As of January 25, there were 454 firms registered for trading on the UPCoM. The UPCoM index rose 1.6 percent to end at 54.68 points in the closing minutes of the last trading session in January.The market saw some 119.7 million shares traded with transaction value of 2.2 trillion VND last month. The average trading volume reached 7.04 million shares per session, equivalent to a transaction value of 132.6 billion VND per session, down 36.42 percent in volume and 32.8 percent in value month-on-month.The HNX30 went up 5.5 percent to conclude at 151.4 points at the end of the January 25 trading session. Trading volume averaged 11.6 million shares with an average trading value of 134.9 billion VND, accounting for 45.7 percent of the whole market’s average transaction volume and 52.9 percent of its average transaction value.At the closing of the trading session on January 25, capitalisation value of HNX30 accounted for 50.9 percent of the total market capitalisation.Regarding autions, in January, HNX held an auction for the divestment plan of the Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation and two IPO auctions offering shares of 185 Co. Ltd and Haprosimex Co Ltd.The total volume of shares offered during these three auctions reached over 8.9 million shares. Investors bought a total of more than four million shares, equal to 45 percent of the shares offered. Over 40 billion VND was contributed to the State budget.-VNA