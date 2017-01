Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Traffic death toll amounted to 48 on the first two day of the lunar New Year (January 28 and 29).On January 29 alone, 42 road accidents took place, leaving 25 people killed and 36 others injured.The same day, the police recorded 176 traffic violators across the nation, of which 14 people having driving licenses revoked and 69 having vehicles temporarily seized.Between January 26 and 29, the death toll increased day by day from 15 to 25.-VNA