Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents certificates for Heroic Mothers (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – As many as 64 women whose husband and children laid down their lives in the struggle for national liberation and protection in Ho Chi Minh City were honoured with the “Vietnamese Heroic Mother” title on July 27.

Only five of them are alive.

Addressing the awarding ceremony, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, who devoted their beloved to the struggle for national independence, freedom and unification.

He also asked local authorities to take care of living conditions of the mothers and their families.

To date, a total of 5,248 women in HCM City were awarded with the Vietnamese Heroic Mother title, with 278 being alive.-VNA