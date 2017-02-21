66 liver transplants performed at Vietnamese hospitals

Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City perform a liver transplant (Photo courtesy of Cho Ray Hospital)

- Sixty six liver transplants have so far been performed across the country, with 34 donors being alive and 32 brain dead, according to the Vietnam Society of Organ Transplantation.The oldest to undergo a transplant was 74 and the youngest was only seven months old, Prof Pham Gia Khanh, Chairman of the society, said.Though advanced liver transplant techniques are available in the country, post-surgery care and treatment cannot match what is available in developed countries, he told an international conference on living donor liver transplant held last Saturday at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City.Organ transplants are done at five medical facilities in the country -- Military Hospital 103, Viet Duc Hospital and National Paediatrics Hospital in Hanoi and Cho Ray Hospital and Paediatrics No 2 Hospital in HCM City.-VNA