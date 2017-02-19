7.4 million speed pills, 20 kg of ice seized in northern Thailand

Police inspect packages of 3.2 million speed pills and 20kg of crystal meth found hidden in 28 fertiliser sacks (Source: bangkokpost)



- Thai police have seized a total of 7.4 million speed pills and 20 kilograms of crystalline methamphetamine (ice) in the northern province of Lambang in the last two days.On February 17 night, police found 3.4 million speed pills and 20 kilograms of ice in a pickup truck. The truck sped past a local checkpoint, prompting police to chase and stop it, local police said on February 18.One of the three men in the truck was arrested while the other two ran off into a forest.The drugs found in the case were the province's largest haul in 20 years, Bangkok Post cited Chairot lang-payung, chief of the local police station in Lambang's Thoen district, as saying.On February 18, police found another 4 million speed pills in more than 20 fertilizer sacks, which were left along the road some 3 km away from the first spot.Officials believed the drugs were of the same lot as those seized on the previous day and they speculated those suspects might have dumped them before fleeing.These drugs were destined to capital Bangkok, according to local police.-VNA