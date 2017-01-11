Children have their teeth examined at school (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) -Over 90 percent of Vietnamese suffer from dental disease and 85 percent of Vietnamese children have tooth decay, according to the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology. -Over 90 percent of Vietnamese suffer from dental disease and 85 percent of Vietnamese children have tooth decay, according to the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology.

Surveys conducted by the hospital show an alarming rate of dental problems among the country’s young: 85 percent of children aged 6 to 8 have decayed baby (milk) teeth, while 54.6 percent in the 9-11 age group have permanent tooth decay. The number of people suffering dental caries increases in accordance with their age and the severity.

The rate of children with severely crooked teeth stands at around 80-90 percent. Experts said this was due to children’s baby teeth not receiving proper treatment.

The surveys also found that two-thirds of children aged between 6 and 14 never had a dental check-up. Worse still, 100 percent of primary school students are not in the habit of brushing their teeth three times a day.