A typical wedding ceremory of Red Dao ethnics nowadays

A traditional wedding ceremory of the Red Dao ethnic community in the northern province of Yen Bai takes place in modern setting.
VNA
Monday, March 06, 2017 - 16:47:05
Print
Eighteen national treasures on show
How braised fish are made in Ha Nam nowadays
Bun Bo Hue - most delicious noodle soup
Traditional cake festival in Thanh Hoa
Hanoians enjoy flying kites in Hanoi
Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi
Huong Pagoda festival attracts crowds
Unique Specialties for lunar New Year festival