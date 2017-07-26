Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Source: VNA)

– The plenary session of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC)’s third meeting in 2017 opened in Toronto, Canada, on July 26 with a view to promoting economic and trade cooperation and connectivity in the region.Bui Thanh Son, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam – the host of the APEC Year 2017 - attended and delivered a keynote speech, highlighting activities of APEC Senior Official Meetings (SOM) this year.Attending the event were delegates from 21 member economies who are due to attend a number of meetings and sideline activities such as the Growing Business Partnership Symposium (ABACx), the Asia-Pacific Finance Forum (APFF). They are also scheduled to visit an assemble facility of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier and the world’s largest MaRS urban initiative.The ABAC meeting aims to promote regional public policy initiatives, encourage partnerships between Canadian and foreign firms, share experience in key fields, enhance creativity and financial creativity, develop Canada into an innovative hub and an attractive business destination.It was the most important ABAC meeting in 2017 in order to make recommendations to submit to APEC leaders at the APEC Economic Leaders Week slated for later this year.-VNA