Abe thanked for devotion to Vietnam-Japan partnership

President Tran Dai Quang (R) meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Hanoi on January 16 (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang acknowledged Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s role in and devotion to nurturing the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership at a meeting in Hanoi on January 16.Welcoming Abe’s official visit to Vietnam, President Quang noted with satisfaction the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of the extensive strategic partnership with high political trust.Vietnam attaches importance to all-round cooperation with Japan and considers this a priority in its foreign policy, he said.He added his country warmly welcomes the first State visit by the Japanese Emperor and Queen and regards the trip as an important symbol of bilateral ties. Vietnamese agencies are working closely with the Japanese side to prepare for the visit.The host also repeated an invitation to PM Abe to attend the APEC Summit slated for November 2017 in Vietnam.He highly valued the outcomes of the talks between the Vietnamese and Japanese PMs, adding that the common perceptions they reached at this event will be a new driving force for the extensive strategic partnership.The two countries should maintain high-level visits and meetings, increase delegation exchanges between ministries, sectors and localities, and enhance people-to-people links, he noted.They should also bolster result-oriented cooperation in defence-security, such as the Japanese Government’s assistance to Vietnam to improve the capacity of its law enforcement force at sea.President Quang asked both sides to beef up partnership in investment, trade, ODA provision and in the fields they have potential in and can support each other like labour, agriculture, education-training, locality-to-locality cooperation, and tourism. They need to continue close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums such as the United Nations, the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Plus, APEC, and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).At the meeting, PM Shinzo Abe reiterated his Government’s wish to intensify the extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam. He agreed with the Vietnamese President’s opinions on measures to augment bilateral relations.He thanked the Southeast Asian nation for actively preparing for the State visit by the Japanese Emperor and Queen, stressing that his country also considers this visit as a symbol of their friendship and all-faceted cooperation.The Japanese Government is ready and pledges to cooperate comprehensively with Vietnam in APEC initiatives. It will also give wholehearted support to the country to successfully organise APEC events throughout 2017, he added.-VNA