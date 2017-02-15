About 10,000 units of blood expected during Red Spring Festival

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –As many as 10,000 units of blood are expected to be collected during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) Festival 2017, which will open on February 18.



According to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Anh Tri, Director of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), who is also head of the festival’s organising board, this year’s event will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi with many activities honouring individuals and units with great contributions to the festival over the years.



After the opening ceremony, which is expected to see the performance of many famous artists and singers, the National Steering Committee for Blood Donation will hold a conference to review the annual festival in the last ten years.



Earlier on February 12-13, about 1,000 volunteers from the Hanoi Association of Youth Blood Donor Recruiters took to the streets to encourage people to donate blood.



In response to the call for post-Tet blood donations and to celebrate 10 years of the Red Spring Festival, on February 17, more than 600 health workers from 20 Hanoi-based hospitals will join a parade along streets in the capital to call for blood donations to save lives.



Since the first of its kind was held in Hanoi in 2008, the festival received nearly 51,000 blood units from voluntary donors.-VNA











