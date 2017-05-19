Activities in Singapore, Mexico mark late President’s birthday

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Nguyen Tien Minh and the Vietnamese community pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Activities to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890) have been organised in Singapore and Mexico.



On May 19 morning, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Nguyen Tien Minh and the Vietnamese community paid tribute to the late leader at his statue located at the Asian Civilisations Museum Park.



Minh recalled the great contributions of late President Ho Chi Minh who founded the Communist Party of Vietnam and led the Vietnamese Party and people to triumph in the two resistance wars.



One day earlier, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Le Linh Lan and embassy staff offered flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the embassy’s precinct.



The embassy also coordinated with the Economic Faculty of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) opened a photo and book exhibition on Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh at the faculty’s library on the occasion of the late leader’s 127th birth anniversary and the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam-Mexico diplomatic ties (May 19, 1975).



Ambassador Lan had a talk with UNAM teachers and students on potential and prospects of the Vietnam-Mexico relations.



She expressed her belief that the time-honoured bilateral friendship and cooperation will be enhanced further for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the two regions and the world.



A film screening was also organised to introduce Vietnam’s land and people to Mexican friends.-VNA