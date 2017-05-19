Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The diplomatic delegation of African countries in Hanoi announced activities to celebrate the 54th African Day (May 25, 1963-2017) at a press conference in Hanoi on May 19.Angolan Ambassador to Vietnam Joao Manuel Bernardo, head of the diplomatic delegation of African countries in Vietnam, took the occasion to recall the formation and development history of the African Alliance, and highlighted future prospect for stronger development of the organisation.He stressed that despite the geographical distance, African countries and Vietnam have enjoyed time honoured relations.The Ambassador also hailed the role played by the diplomatic delegation in promoting political, economic and culture exchange and cooperation between African nations and Vietnam.Activities to be organised to mark the 54th African Day in Hanoi will include a scientific workshop held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) and the diplomatic delegation on May 22, and a banquet on May 25. -VNA