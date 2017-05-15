A job fair for new graduates and job seekers in Laos (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is poised to deliver technical assistance of about 1.5 million USD to help Laos expand employment opportunities, the Vientiane Times newspaper reported.The assistance will be supported by the Japanese government under the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, originally approved in May 2016, for project activities that will start this year and continue until 2019.Both Lao government officials and representatives from the ADB were on hand for a recent inception workshop to discuss the launch of the project, which aims to strengthen capacity by developing the employment service system.The workshop also looked to create understanding of project implementation methods, the planning of project activities and the intended advantages of each of the project phases.This project will build a modern employment service system, build capacity in government officials for more efficient service delivery, improve the country’s job market information system and provide information on jobs to people who need work, including investors and enterprises, said Phouvanh Chanthavong, Director General of the Skills Development and Employment Department at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.The project will run for about two years from 2017-2019.Officer-in-Charge at the Resident Mission of the ADB in Laos Shunsuke Bando said the project will support the government to achieve its goal of graduation from Least Developed Country status through inclusive and sustainable growth, he added.It will also support the ministry in organising job fairs to promote networking between employers and job seekers in the provinces, while also providing office equipment and strengthening the technical management capacity of central and provincial staff working at job centres to enable better service in the provinces of Borikhamxay, Champassak, Khammuan, Luang Prabang,Savannakhet, Saravan, Xekong, Xayaboury and Vientiane, according to the newspaper.-VNA