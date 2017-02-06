ADB supports health security in Laos, Mekong region

At the signing ceremony (Source: ADB.org)

- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Lao government have signed an agreement for a 12 million-USD loan and grant package from 2017 to 2022, to bolster health security in 12 provinces of Laos and the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).The package will support the Lao government's efforts to improve the control of emerging infectious diseases such as SARS and bird flu, as well as hospital services, reported the English-language newspaper of Laos Vientiane Times on February 5.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Officer-In-Charge at the ADB's Laos Resident Mission Steven Schipani said that effective infectious disease control and prevention is a regional priority.The agreement will support the Lao Ministry of Health's efforts to digitise its disease surveillance system and strengthen the outbreak rapid response teams in remote areas.-VNA