Agent Orange victims have first cultural house

A photo of the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Agent Orange (AO) victims have had their first cultural house for the first time after a ceremony handing the Cultural House of the Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre to AO victims took place on December 26 in Hanoi.



Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), said the house looks to help ease the pains of AO victims and facilitate their integration into the community.



The house provides a venue for recreational activities for AO victims and their children before, during and after treatment and study at the centre.



Rinh also recommended officials and staff at the centre put the house to good use, along with the community helping taking care of victims better.



The construction of the house began in March, 2016. It has an area of 760 sq.m, featuring a 200-seat hall, a two-story exhibition building, and a library.



The house was sponsored by the Military Bank.-VNA