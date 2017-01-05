Airlines to increase 1,270 domestic flights during Tet

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has agreed on airlines’ plans to increase domestic flights during the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) to meet the growing demands of passengers.

Accordingly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will add 380 flights with 76,758 seats from January 16 to February 12, an increase of 6.3 percent as compared to the usual schedule.

Meanwhile, the low-cost airlines Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific will increase 560 and 330 flights, offering additional 100,800 seats and 59,400 seats, respectively.

The total additional domestic flights during the period will be 1,270, up 8.5 percent over the figure during normal days.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City will see the highest number of arrival and departure flights with 1,065 extra flights, increasing by 7.7 percent compared to the usual schedule. The airport will serve 807 flights per day at peak time.-VNA