Algeria keen to develop ties with Vietnam’s legislative bodies

President of the Algerian Senate Abdelkader Bensalah (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru (Photo: VNA)



– Algeria wants to enhance relations with Vietnamese legislative bodies, President of the Algerian Senate Abdelkader Bensalah told the Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria.At a reception for Ambassador Pham Quoc Tru in Alger on January 26, he said he hopes Vietnam and Algeria will bolster the bilateral multi-faceted cooperation to cope with difficulties and challenges in the coming years.The President welcomes Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to visit Algeria soon.He also shared Algeria’s concerns over international issues, including anti-terrorism.Algeria pledged to closely work with the Vietnamese Embassy to strengthen the two countries’ rapports, especially in celebration of the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.For his part, Ambassador Pham Quoc Tru praised Algeria’s active contributions to preventing terrorism, maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.He said Vietnam wants to elevate the traditional friendship and wide-ranging collaboration with Algeria to a new height.Both host and guest showed their pleasure at the two nations’ thriving cooperation in various fields such as energy and agriculture, and exchanged measures to boost bilateral trade in the future.-VNA