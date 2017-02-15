Ambassador notes intensified relations between Vietnam, G20 members

Then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (back, fifth from right) and other leaders pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, in November 2010 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s relations with member economies of the G20 are being expanded and intensified, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung told the press.He had an interview with the media about relations between Vietnam and the forum of the 20 biggest economies on the threshold of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Germany’s Bonn city on February 16-17.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the meeting.Ambassador Hung said amidst difficulties in the world economy in recent years, along with other international institutions, the G20, established in 1999, has helped maintain global macro-economic stability and assisted economies to overcome crises through policy coordination in various spheres.The G20 has carried out many initiatives in economic, social and environmental issues to ensure global economic stability and sustainability, such as by developing infrastructure, preventing climate change, supporting underdeveloped countries, promoting gender equality, and fighting corruption, he added.Noting the sound development of Vietnam’s cooperation with G20 members, he said 10 member economies of the G20 have a strategic partnership with Vietnam while two others have a comprehensive partnership with the nation.Vietnam attended a G20 summit for the first time in 2010 as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung made effective contributions to G20 activities that year.Although it has not taken part in G20 summits since 2010, the Southeast Asian nation has kept close watch on the focuses of the G20. It has also coordinated with other countries and international organisations on common issues such as global and regional macro-economic stabilisation, trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, and climate change adaption, Hung noted.He said in 2017, Vietnam, as the host of the APEC Year, was invited to the G20 Summit and related meetings. This is also the first time an APEC host country which is not a member of the G20 has been invited to a G20 summit.The diplomat said that Germany, the host of the G20 this year, invited his country to G20 meetings since Germany and other G20 members value the role of APEC, as well as Vietnam’s growing stature and contributions to regional and global work. This also demonstrates the strong relationship between Vietnam and Germany.The theme of G20 meetings this year – “Shaping an interconnected world” – share many similarities with priorities of the APEC Year 2017 such as looking towards sustainable, creative and inclusive growth; enhancing economic, trade and investment connectivity; encouraging innovation; and cooperation in fighting climate change.This is an opportunity to connect the agenda focuses of APEC and the G20 so as to increase regional and global coordination in dealing with economic matters, he added.The ambassador said the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is an important activity to prepare for the G20 Summit slated for July.With the policy of proactively integrating into the world and being a trustworthy partner, Vietnam will work with other countries to promote issues of shared concern such as increasing partnerships, helping developing countries realise Sustainable Development Goals, and boosting cooperation to consolidate a peaceful and stable environment in the region and the world, Hung noted.-VNA