Ambassador: Synchronous measures needed to reduce illegal fishing

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Hoang Anh Tuan visits fishermen captured at Tanjung Pinang island (Photo: VNA)

It is necessary to work out synchronous measures to reduce the number of Vietnamese fishermen captured for illegal fishing in Indonesia’s territorial waters, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Hoang Anh Tuan said in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Jakarta.The recommendation came as the number of Vietnamese fishermen violating Indonesia’s territorial waters is on the rise compared to that of the neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.The Ambassador pointed out the fact that about 700 Vietnamese fishermen were arrested in Indonesia in 2015, about three times higher the figures in the previous years.The number has amounted to nearly 1,100 in 2016, he said, adding that Indonesia has so far arrested 98 illegal Vietnamese fishing boats and released over 1,000 fishermen.Tuan cited the weak management of fishermen as well as the lack of communication campaigns and strict punishments as the main reasons behind this situation.Despite the embassy’s efforts to protect Vietnamese citizens, including many fishermen, in the host country, it is still difficult for the staff to apply protective measures.As the fishermen were captured in different regions, the embassy had to make contact with a lot of agencies in Indonesia to deal with the violations, he explained.The ambassador proposed Vietnamese localities, which have fishermen and fishing boats captured in Indonesia, enhance awareness-raising campaigns so that sailors and fishermen understand that fishing in Indonesia’s territorial waters seriously violates the country’s law and will be strictly punished.He also suggested learning experience from other countries such as Thailand and Myanmar in dealing with the violations.-VNA