– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) issued Decision No.2574/QD-BCT on amending Decision No.3584/QD-BCT dated September 1, 2016 and Decision No.1105/QD-BCT dated March 30, 2017 on taking anti-dumping measures against imported plated steel.According to the new decision, Vietnam will exclude Hong Kong from the list of countries and territories subject to anti-dumping measures against plated steel imported to Vietnam.Plated steel of Hong Kong origin that was already exported to Vietnam will receive anti-dumping tax refund.According to the MoIT’s Vietnam Competition Authority, plated steel imported from China (including Hong Kong) and the Republic of Korea were subject to anti-dumping measures under Decisions No.3584 and No.1105.-VNA