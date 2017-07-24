According to the new decision, Vietnam will exclude Hong Kong from the list of countries and territories subject to anti-dumping measures against plated steel imported to Vietnam.
Plated steel of Hong Kong origin that was already exported to Vietnam will receive anti-dumping tax refund.
According to the MoIT’s Vietnam Competition Authority, plated steel imported from China (including Hong Kong) and the Republic of Korea were subject to anti-dumping measures under Decisions No.3584 and No.1105.-VNA