– The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is striving to fulfill the target of 800 million USD in export revenue this year by promoting the shipment of rice, aquatic products and vegetables, a local official said.The province has assisted local enterprises in developing material areas while boosting the export of products with high added value, processed products, said Vo Nguyen Nam, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.An Giang has focused on strengthening connections at home and abroad, increasing trade promotion activities, expanding markets and assisting local enterprises in attending fairs and workshops.The province has also regularly updated businesses on export markets and taken measures to remove difficulties for production firms.In the first seven months of this year, An Giang shipped abroad over 212,000 tonnes of rice, raking in 98.2 million USD, equivalent to 80 percent in volume and 94.3 percent in value of the same period last year.The export of frozen aquatic products reached nearly 73,000 tonnes, worth 139.4 million USD, up 3.89 percent year on year.Apparel exports totaled 10.13 million units, valued at 55.3 million USD, a slight fall in volume, but rising by 5.73 percent in value year on year.In the reviewed period, the province’s export value exceeded 429.5 million USD, accounting for 52.3 percent of the annual target, up 1.69 percent year on year.-VNA