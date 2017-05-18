The Bay Nui ox racing festival will be part of the An Giang Tourism Month slated for May 16-25 (Photo: VNA)

- Visitors will have the opportunity to meet chef Martin Yan, enjoy an ox racing festival and join the solemn Ba Chua Xu honouring festival in Chau Doc city this May.They are among a series of events of the An Giang Food and Tourism Culture Week, part of the An Giang Tourism Month, being held in Chau Doc city from May 16 to 25.“With a range of interesting cultural, sports and tourism events, we would like to convey the message that An Giang’s aim is a green, clean and friendly tourism development,” director of An Giang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Len said.This cultural and tourism event of An Giang is also aimed at introducing and promoting the local natural landscape, historical and cultural relics, craft villages and local signature food.The An Giang Tourism Month, organised by the An Giang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, features a range of events, which include the Bay Nui ox racing festival, a traditional festival of the Khmer in the Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) region; boat racing; lantern releasing event; and a music gala featuring Mekong River’s music bands.The An Giang Food and Tourism Culture Week will feature 200 booths, an exhibition showcasing An Giang’s tourism destinations, a space introducing the tourism and culture of the Khmer and Cham ethnic minority groups and a don ca tai tu (southern folk music) performance.Also on this occasion, visitors can participate in the Ba Chua Xu festival, an event that honours the sacred Ba Chua Xu (local tutelary goddess). The festival, held between 23rd and 27th of the fourth lunar month of the year at Ba Chua Xu temple, has five solemn rituals, including washing the statue of Ba Chua Xu, as well as dragon dances and art performances. Traditional rituals to open the festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, officially took place on May 17 evening.-VNA