ANA senior leader to join Vietnam Airlines director board

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc nominated its Senior Vice President and Strategic Planning-Asia Pacific Director Koji Shibata for a position on the Board of Directors of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.The nomination will go to the carrier’s irregular dividend meeting slated for February 20.Shibata, born in 1957 in Japan, with over 30 years of experience in the field will represent the company’s capital and implement its rights and obligations in Vietnam Airlines.ANA became a strategic partner of Vietnam Airlines in 2016, with 8.7 percent of the carrier’s charter capital.During the meeting, Vietnam Airlines will report the selection of strategic investors by selling or leasing back four new aircraft to be received in 2017.-VNA