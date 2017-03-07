Ancient Bich Dong Pagoda

The Bich Dong Pagoda is part of the Trang An Landscape Complex. It comprises three separated pagodas located along Ngu Nhac Son mountain in Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province.
VNA
Tuesday, March 07, 2017 - 16:41:00
