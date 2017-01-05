Another hydroelectric plant ready to connect with national grid

The Krong No 2 hydroelectric plant will be inaugurated on January 7

according to the Trung Nam Group – the project's investor.



Located in Da Tong commune, Dam Rong District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the plant has total investment of 2,017 billion VND (equivalent to 89 million USD).



With a designed capacity of 30MV, the plant will provide 105.8 million kWh to the national gird a year.



The Trung Nam Group has invested in numerous energy projects including the 70-MW Dong Nai 2 hydroelectric plant and the Trung Nam wind power farm in Ninh Thuan province. -VNA