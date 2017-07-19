A new luxury train begins running between HCM City and Nha Trang, the second on the route. (Photo vnexpress.net )

- The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has launched a luxury train from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang.The train’s coaches have semi-automatic doors, 56 seats that convert, power sockets, and eco-safe toilets.They are fire- and sound-proof and have wider aisles to give passengers more space to walk.The train will leave HCM City at 8.30pm and arrive in Nha Trang at 5:27 the next morning, and leave Nha Trang at 8.06pm.This is the second five-star train on the route.Six more such trains would be introduced on high-demand routes around the country by 2021, said Vu Anh Minh, chairman of Vietnam Railways.-VNA