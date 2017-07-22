The movie is adapted from the story of best-selling author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh, famous for his popular books for young adult readers, and directed by Phan Gia Nhật Linh.

The Girl From Yesterday features stories of high school crushes and childhood innocence.

The movie also takes audiences back to their childhood with hit music like Vĩnh Biệt Mùa Hè (Goodbye Summertime), Tình Thơ (Romantic Love) and Cây Đàn Sinh Viên (Nostalgic Guitar).

The Girl From Yesterday is being screened at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in the Republic of Korea, from July 13 to 23. — VNA