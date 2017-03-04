Ao Dai Festival 2017 brings classic glamour to HCM City

Kids in ao dai (Photo: courtesy of organiser)

HCM City (VNA) - Models in Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) were performed in a fashion show to open the annual Ao Dai Festival 2017 on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 on March 3 night.



The 90-minute event, called Tinh Hoa Ao Dai Viet (Quintessential Vietnamese Ao Dai), featured new designs from collections by famous fashion designers such as Si Hoang, Minh Hanh, Lan Huong, Lien Huong and Vo Viet Chung.



Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh also participated in the catwalk.



The models on the stage were supported by singers and dancers from local traditional art troupes.



This year, the fourth festival’s theme is Ao Dai- Toi Yeu Viet Nam (Ao Dai - I Love Vietnam), aiming to honour and promote traditional cultural values as well as the beauty and grace of Ao dai, a symbol of feminine beauty in Vietnam.



The festival will continue with an open-air music and song programme, Ao Dai Viet - Net Duyen Di Cung Thang Nam (Vietnamese Ao Dai - Beauty Forever), programmes featuring pop stars and young singers, on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street at 7pm on March 4 night.



Visitors will receive free Ao dai tailoring services offered by skilled designers from more than 20 garment and textile companies and fashion houses, who will set up stalls on the street.



A special performance of more than 3,000 young people in Ao dai on the Pedestrian Street will begin at 7pm on March 5.



The performers will sing Vietnam Oi (Hi! Vietnam), a song in praise of country and Ao dai, together with the show Toi Yeu Viet Nam (I Love Vietnam).



Their show aims to make a Vietnam Guinness Record for the biggest chorus.



A day later, an exhibition on Ao dai at the Áo Dài Museum on Nguyen Hue Street and a contest on designing Ao dai for the workplace as well as ceremonies and festivals at the Youth Cultural House will be featured.



Both events are aimed at students and young people.



“Through our activities, we hope to encourage people, both male and female who love and wear Ao dai not only during the festival but also every day,” said Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the HCM city Department of Tourism, a member of the festival’s organising board.



According to Vu, dozens of photo and picture exhibitions on women in Ao dai will also be held at universities, cultural centres, museums and libraries around the city, including HCM City’s Museum of Southern Women and HCM City General Science Library.



“We want the festival to be one of the city’s famous tourist productions,” he said.



Organised by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival will close on March 17. Last year, it attracted more than 50,000 foreign and local visitors.-VNA