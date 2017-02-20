APEC 2017: anti-illegal logging group convenes session

Scene at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– APEC’s Expert Group on Illegal Logging and Associated Trade (EGILAT) opened their meeting on February 20, as part of the first Senior Officials’ Meeting of APEC (SOM-1).The session focused on finding measures to boost links within the Asia-Pacific in a bid to protect forest resources, prevent illegal logging and enhance capacity of APEC member economies in legal timber trade.Participants discussed ways to improve connections between producers and consumers as well as between small-scale forest growers and wood processing companies to ensure that only legal timber is allowed to be exported.At the function, Nguyen Van Ha, deputy head of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, said Vietnam is making effort to scale up forest coverage nationwide, with the rate increasing to 40.84 percent in 2015 from 33.2 percent in 2010.APEC member economies account for 53 percent of the global forest areas. They also make up 60 percent and 80 percent of the global timber production and value.Founded in 2011, the EGILAT serves as a platform for the economies to strengthen policy dialogue on combating illegal logging and associated trade, as well as promoting the trade of legally harvested forest products.The SOM-1 is underway in Nha Trang city, the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, from February 18 to March 3.-VNA