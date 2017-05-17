A seminar on Long-term Investment in Infrastructure took place in northern Ninh Binh province on May 17. (Photo: VNA)

- A seminar on Long-term Investment in Infrastructure took place in northern Ninh Binh province on May 17 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Finance Officials’ Meeting (SFOM) and Related Meetings.The event was co-held by the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank (WB), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).The seminar gave attendees an overview of long-term investment in infrastructure in the APEC economies; APEC’s infrastructure needs, financial capacity and roles of the private sectors; and proposals for infrastructure investment and outlined long-term changes in infrastructure investment of APEC member economies.The participants exchanged views on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a feasible solution for infrastructure development projects in APEC and shared experience in attracting long-term funding for PPP development projects. They also discussed diversifying financing approaches for infrastructure and risk management instruments.The APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM) in February approved an action plan to promote long-term investment in infrastructure this year.Accordingly, besides the seminar in Ninh Binh, APEC will coordinate with its international partners, such as OECD, WB, and ADB to share best practices in risk management in PPP projects and update on risk management instruments in certain fields. It will launch training courses for effective use of Source – an online resource tool for managing PPP planning and procurement by the Sustainable Infrastructure Foundation (SIF). - VNA