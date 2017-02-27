APEC 2017 opens opportunity for Vietnam

Vietnam’s hosting of APEC 2017, with the convergence of both leading and emerging economies,plays a significant role in reaffirming its dynamic socio-economic development as well as active participation in regional and international forums.

The APEC forum involves a huge number of working groups in various fields ranging from structural reform, human resource development, business facilitation, healthcare services and transport infrastructure.

Vietnam as the host of the event is expected to serve as an entity to help propel the economies to continue to thrive, given that region’s leading and multi-national corporations are seeking to partner with economies in the region.

Themed “Creating new dynamism, fostering a shared future”, APEC 2017 is seen not only the biggest external event in the country in the year in terms of economic cooperation, but also a chance for Vietnamese enterprises to access big and growing markets, advanced technology, and more favourable business and investment environments.

Focusing on priorities is a driving force for APEC economies together to build a shared vision for the meetings, for their common interests of peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.-VNA