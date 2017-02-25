APEC 2017 prioritises food security in response to climate change

Participants talk at the APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security Meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Ensuring food security in response to climate change is one of the four prioritised topics proposed by Vietnam for the APEC Year 2017 agenda, said an official.Tran Kim Long, Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, revealed this information in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the sideline of the three-day APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security (PPFS) Meeting, which kicked off on February 25.According to the official, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the chair of the meeting, proposed three initiatives: Action plan for the APEC Strategic Framework on Rural-Urban Development to Strengthen Food Security and Quality Growth; Action plan for the APEC Programme on Food Security and Climate Change; and the Can Tho declaration on sustainable growth and food security in response to climate change.It also put forth two suggestions focusing on the development of agribusiness to support the transformation of rural labours in APEC member economies, and the impact of climate change adaptation on food security strategies.These proposals have been applauded by participants of the meeting, said Long, adding that they lay a foundation for upcoming APEC activities, particularly a high-level policy dialogue on food security and sustainable agriculture slated for August in the Mekong Detal city of Can Tho.Alongside PPFS, the ministry has also been actively engaging in meetings of other APEC groups, including the Disaster Risk Reduction and Oceans and Fisheries Working Groups, as well as the Expert Group on Illegal Logging and Associated Trade.-VNA