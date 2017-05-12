Delegates on the sidelines of the meetings. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The APEC 2017 Second Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meeting continued the fourth working day on May 12 with a series of meetings and workshops hosted by APEC working groups and subcommittees.



Among those is the APEC Study Centres Consortium (ASCC) Conference 2017, which will discuss a wide range of issues including new trends, challenges and outlook for the Asia-Pacific region; relevance and dynamism for APEC in the new context; and promoting resilience, sustainable and inclusive growth among APEC members; among others.



Meanwhile, the Committee on Trade and Investment (CTI) is hosting the Trade Policy Dialogue: Identifying Building Blocks for Facilitating Digital Trade.



The Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) is organising a workshop on the Action Plan for the APEC Education Strategy and another workshop on skills education and training and social protection in APEC.



Meanwhile, the Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI) Meeting, the 26th Automotive Dialogue and the APEC Wine Regulatory Forum are taking place on the same day.



These meetings and workshops are designed to prepare contents for SOM 2 slated for May 17-18.-VNA