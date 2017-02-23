APEC 2017: SOM1, related meetings enter sixth day

Representatives of economies attend the Committee on Trade and Investment meeting. (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) of APEC 2017 and related meetings ongoing in Nha Trang city in the central province of Khanh Hoa entered their sixth working day.



They include meetings of the APEC Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures, the APEC Tourism Working Group, the APEC Health Working Group, the APEC Committee on Trade and Investment, the APEC Investment Experts' Group, the APEC Electronic Commerce Steering Group and the APEC Competition Policy and Law Group.



Also scheduled is the Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting (FCBDM) co-chaired by the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam.



The FCBDM, the first activity of the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process in APEC Year 2017, is being attended by 150 delegates representing the 21 APEC member economies and international organisations like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the APEC Business Advisory Council.



According to the agenda of the FCBDM, members will discuss the regional and global economy and key activities of the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2017.-VNA