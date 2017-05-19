Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

– The third Public-Private Dialogue on Advancing Trade Facilitation and Supply Chain Connectivity through Asia-Pacific Model E-Port Network took place in Hanoi on May 19 as part of events in the APEC Year 2017.Opening the dialogue, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa said the Initiative on Asia-Pacific Model E-Port Network (APMEN) was adopted at the 24th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November 2014 in Beijing, China, with the aim of forming a regional trade and supply chain network.The initiative focuses on identifying measures to increase transparency of supply chains through information technology and communication systems.It practically contributes to APEC’s connectivity priorities, especially enhancing supply and value chain connectivity, thus promoting trade facilitation – one of the most important pillars of APEC.The dialogue discussed the role of the APMEN in realising the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and the second phase of the APEC Supply Chain Connectivity Framework Action Plan 2017-2020.Representatives from APEC member economies and the business circle agreed that increasing information and experience sharing and policy consultancy plays a key role in the region’s policy cooperation process.The activities of the APMEN, including this dialogue, make important contributions to the sustainable and inclusive development of the Asia-Pacific region in general and each member economies in particular.-VNA