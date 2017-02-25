APEC delegates impressed by Nha Trang city

An APEC-themed flower arrangement in Nha Trang (Photo: VNA)

– Many representatives from 21 APEC member economies have showed a good impression about Nha Trang city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, which is hosting the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) and related meetings.Mohamad Iqbal Djamil, a delegate of Indonesia, said he had visited Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City before, but this was the first time he has come to Nha Trang.Djamil said Vietnam is beautiful, and its people are friendly and hospitable. While goods for sale here have reasonable prices, local beaches are picturesque and clean. He said after SOM 1, he would spent time exploring Nha Trang, especially its street foods.Vietnam is always a great destination, Anne Veronica Craig from Australia said, noting that although she has been rather busy with SOM 1 activities, she still strolled along beaches and learn about streets in Nha Trang.Craig said local residents are polite, friendly and willing to help visitors. She received wholehearted help from locals in all the three times she came to Vietnam.Meanwhile, Andrey Klochenko from Russia said the organisers of SOM 1 worked professionally and effectively, giving convenience to delegates from the APEC economies.Showing his eagerness to explore Nha Trang, Klochenko said he had three days for SOM 1 events and would spend the remaining two days discovering this place.Khanh Hoa designated five hotels as the venues for SOM 1 meetings. While the province’s conventional centre was converted into a press centre, 180 volunteers were selected and underwent training to prepare for the events.The province has offered videos and books and organised exhibitions at the venues to popularise local potential, socio-economic advantages, and cultural beauties.It has also invited APEC delegates to visit four famous destinations: Ponagar Towers, Hon Chong (Husband Island), Alexandre Yersin Museum, and an aloes wood processing centre.As the host of the APEC Year 2017, Vietnam is set to organise about 200 meetings, including 20 meetings at the ministerial and higher levels and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. This is believed to be a “golden” chance for the country to promote tourism. -VNA