Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (second, left) speaks at the APEC policy dialogue on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

– The APEC High-Level Policy Dialogue on Human Resources Development in the Digital Age officially opened in Hanoi on May 15.In his opening remarks, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) Dao Ngoc Dung said technology and digitalization have made important contributions to improving labour productivity, generating jobs and developing new economic models and new markets.However, they also pose a lot of challenges to the labour market and labour relations as there is a need for new professions and skills, he noted.Grasping opportunities from the fourth Industrial Revolution and actively adjusting policies on employment and vocational training will be key to human resources development in APEC economies, he stated.As the regional economies are making strong efforts to ensure a comprehensive growth, focusing on increasing the labour force’s adaptability to meet technology development requirements, the dialogue reflects APEC’s commitment to strengthening and fostering regional cooperation in line with human resources development demands, he added.Delivering the keynote speech at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highlighted that human resources are the centre of the development, especially in the digital age. The development of science and technology, particularly information technology, is setting new requirements and creating new conditions for human resources development.“Technology not only helps increase labour productivity but also connects all people around the world,” he said, adding that it encourages individuals to affirm their personal creativity and value.Dam also mentioned the fourth Industrial Revolution with information technology as its foundation, saying that the appearance of new jobs to replace the old ones requires basic changes in education and training, not only for developing countries like Vietnam but also all nations.He stressed the need to ensure equal access to education for all vulnerable groups in the society, inspire creativity among children, align theory with practice, connect schools and businesses, and most importantly train necessary skills of a global citizen.Noting the importance of making forecasts on technological developments, Dr. Alan Bollard, APEC Secretariat Executive Director, said this dialogue will discuss a draft framework on human resources development, the labour market and social welfare for disadvantaged people which will be submitted for APEC higher-level meetings for consideration.-VNA