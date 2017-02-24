APEC health working group hails Vietnam’s theme, priorities

At the event (Source: VNA)

– Delegates spoke highly of the theme and priorities set by the host Vietnam at the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Health Working Group in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa on February 24.The information was revealed by Director of the Health Ministry’s International Cooperation Department Nguyen Thi Giang Huong, who is also Vice President of the APEC Health Working Group 2017.Vietnam proposed the theme of enhancing the medical system towards universal health coverage and sustainable development and five priorities, including updating the progress of universal health coverage, intensifying the fight against emerging epidemic diseases and antibiotic resistance, strengthening the prevention of non-communicable diseases and health of the elderly, ensuring sustainable financial mechanism to develop health care, and placing health care in every policy and reinforcing multi-sectoral cooperation.To realise the theme and priorities, Vietnam held a series of forums featuring policies on the elderly and prevention of non-communicable diseases and antibiotic resistance, which were highly valued by the APEC member economies.The APEC member economies also spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in preventing and controlling emerging epidemic diseases such as SARS, avian flu A-H5N1 and A-H1N1 and Ebola, contributing to affirming the important role of the country’s health sector in the region.Through the event, Vietnam also acquired the other member economies’ experience in launching medical programmes in response to population aging, antibiotic resistance and non-communicable diseases.The meeting was within the framework of the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and related meetings underway in Nha Trang.-VNA