Hanoi (VNA) - The First Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE) Meeting opened in Hanoi on May 9 within the framework of the second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings.
In her opening remark, Hoang Thi Thu Huyen, Deputy Director of the Gender Equality Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) who is also PPWE Chair 2017, said 21 APEC economies are currently employing around 600 million women as part of their workforce, with more than 60 percent working in the formal sector, contributing up to 89 billion USD annually to APEC.
Therefore, APEC economies are working to remove barriers and obstacles encourtered by women, she said, adding that this is the goal being realised through the efforts and leadership of the PPWE.
The meeting aims to ensure the realisation of PPWE outcomes from 2016 and make recommendations on necessary interventions to remove barriers faced by women in the coming time, Huyen stressed.
Addressing the function, MoLISA Deputy Minister Doan
Mau Diep applauded the role played by the PPWE over the past ten years in
reflecting the importance of women in the economy with greater role, position
and more concrete activities.
The PPWE has contributed to a closer relationship between the public sector and private sector, as well as to better mainstreaming of policies, programmes on women’s economic empowerment in APEC activities and fora, he said.
However, more need to be done in order to make APEC cooperation more practical and beneficial to all women to ensure that no woman is left behind the social and economic growth, and women can contribute to the economic development of APEC economies, he stressed.
Diep expressed his belief that the two-day meeting will be very successful for achievement of its expected outcomes including the discussion of next steps to continue implementing effectively the PPWE Strategic Plan 2015-2018, development of the basic outline of the Guideline on Gender Mainstreaming in APEC as well as the development of the draft Ministerial Statement of the Women and the Economy Forum 2017 which will be held in the central city of Hue in September this year.-VNA