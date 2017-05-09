Scene at the First Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE) Meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The First Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE) Meeting opened in Hanoi on May 9 within the framework of the second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings.



In her opening remark, Hoang Thi Thu Huyen, Deputy Director of the Gender Equality Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) who is also PPWE Chair 2017, said 21 APEC economies are currently employing around 600 million women as part of their workforce, with more than 60 percent working in the formal sector, contributing up to 89 billion USD annually to APEC.

APEC leaders have continously recognised women’s immense contributions to socio-economic development and have maintained support to further mainstream gender equality and women’s economic empowerment across APEC work streams, she said.

However, Huyen noted that women’s potential has not been fully actualised to make more contributions to the region.